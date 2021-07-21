Sport

Former coach backs Dube to excel at Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi have made a slew of new signings including former Richards Bay left-back Austin Dube

21 July 2021 - 19:33

Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Austin Dube has been backed to succeed at the club following his move from GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay.

Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday that they had acquired the services of the highly rated defender on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old was impressive for Richards Bay last season, featuring in all 30 league games and only missing one in the play-offs...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Former coach backs Dube to excel at Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  2. Miracle man Jones to captain Lions in first Test Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Amla definitely doesn’t make a hash of it Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Set your alarms! SA’s Olympic hopefuls eye Big Wednesday Sport
  5. Lions must match Springbok power to stay in the game, says Biggar Sport

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane admits to conflicting emotions after punishing ... Soccer
  2. ‘They should be proud of their journey’: Fans congratulate Chiefs on a job well ... Soccer
  3. Mosimane on Chiefs star Mashiane's red card: 'You should not be reckless if you ... Soccer