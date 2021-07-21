Former coach backs Dube to excel at Kaizer Chiefs
Amakhosi have made a slew of new signings including former Richards Bay left-back Austin Dube
21 July 2021 - 19:33
Kaizer Chiefs’ new signing Austin Dube has been backed to succeed at the club following his move from GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay.
Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday that they had acquired the services of the highly rated defender on a three-year deal. The 28-year-old was impressive for Richards Bay last season, featuring in all 30 league games and only missing one in the play-offs...
