Sport

Miracle man Jones to captain Lions in first Test

Ali Price named ahead of Conor Murray at scrumhalf and Dan Biggar gets the nod at flyhalf ahead of Owen Farrell

21 July 2021 - 19:33 By Nick Said

Alun Wyn Jones’ remarkable return from injury is complete after he was named captain of the British and Irish Lions side to face the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, a team that also contains three Scots for the first time in 24 years.

Lock Jones had initially been ruled out of the tour after he dislocated his shoulder in the warm-up victory over Japan on June 26, but with the injury less severe than first feared, he was able to re-join the squad in Cape Town last week and played 30 minutes against the Stormers on Saturday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Former coach backs Dube to excel at Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  2. Miracle man Jones to captain Lions in first Test Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Amla definitely doesn’t make a hash of it Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Set your alarms! SA’s Olympic hopefuls eye Big Wednesday Sport
  5. Lions must match Springbok power to stay in the game, says Biggar Sport

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’

Related articles

  1. The entire Test series against the British & Irish Lions will be played in Cape ... Rugby
  2. Springboks ready for Lions test series, says star flyhalf Pollard Rugby
  3. Bongi Mbonambi braces for first Test against the British & Irish Lions Rugby