Miracle man Jones to captain Lions in first Test

Ali Price named ahead of Conor Murray at scrumhalf and Dan Biggar gets the nod at flyhalf ahead of Owen Farrell

Alun Wyn Jones’ remarkable return from injury is complete after he was named captain of the British and Irish Lions side to face the Springboks at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, a team that also contains three Scots for the first time in 24 years.



Lock Jones had initially been ruled out of the tour after he dislocated his shoulder in the warm-up victory over Japan on June 26, but with the injury less severe than first feared, he was able to re-join the squad in Cape Town last week and played 30 minutes against the Stormers on Saturday...