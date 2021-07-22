Blast from the past: Prop Le Roux’s Bok career bites the dust

Today in SA sports history: July 23



1960 — The All Blacks win the second Test at Newlands 11-3 to draw level in the four-match series. Colin Meads, playing at eighthman, scored the only try for the visitors, with fullback Don Clarke adding the conversion, a penalty and a drop. Flyhalf Keith Oxlee scored SA’s only points, a try in the first half...