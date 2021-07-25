Sport

Blast from the past: Tayfield and Goddard bowl England over

David Isaacson Sports reporter
25 July 2021 - 22:11

1955 — Trevor Goddard and Hugh Tayfield each take five wickets to bowl out England for 256 in the fourth Test in Leeds, as SA win by 224 runs and level the five-match series at 2-2. Opening batsman Jackie McGlew scored 133 and Russell Endean 116, as the visitors took control in the second innings, scoring 500...

