Boks promise to bounce back with fire and anger

Poor discipline cost Springboks as coach Jacques Nienaber admits Lions won aerial battle

The British and Irish Lions can expect “fire and anger” from the vanquished Springboks in next weekend’s second Test, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has promised after a home defeat in Saturday’s first clash.



De Klerk scored a try at the Cape Town Stadium but it was not enough, as the Lions roared back from nine points down at halftime to win 22-17 in an attritional contest to go 1-0 ahead in the three Test series...