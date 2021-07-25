Boks promise to bounce back with fire and anger
Poor discipline cost Springboks as coach Jacques Nienaber admits Lions won aerial battle
25 July 2021 - 22:12
The British and Irish Lions can expect “fire and anger” from the vanquished Springboks in next weekend’s second Test, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has promised after a home defeat in Saturday’s first clash.
De Klerk scored a try at the Cape Town Stadium but it was not enough, as the Lions roared back from nine points down at halftime to win 22-17 in an attritional contest to go 1-0 ahead in the three Test series...
