Sport

Boks promise to bounce back with fire and anger

Poor discipline cost Springboks as coach Jacques Nienaber admits Lions won aerial battle

25 July 2021 - 22:12 By Mark Gleeson

The British and Irish Lions can expect “fire and anger” from the vanquished Springboks in next weekend’s second Test, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has promised after a home defeat in Saturday’s first clash.

De Klerk scored a try at the Cape Town Stadium but it was not enough, as the Lions roared back from nine points down at halftime to win 22-17 in an attritional contest to go 1-0 ahead in the three Test series...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Boucher to respond to Adams racism allegations when he’s ready Sport
  2. Boks promise to bounce back with fire and anger Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Tayfield and Goddard bowl England over Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Prop Le Roux’s Bok career bites the dust Sport
  5. Shamsi: how Windies and Ireland tour has taken its toll on the squad Sport

Latest Videos

Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...
Alcohol sales, gatherings & vaccines: SA back to level 3

Related articles

  1. Bok coach Nienaber after defeat to the British & Irish Lions: 'We have to ... Rugby
  2. Boks vs British Lions: Expect vacancies in both sides after first Test Sport
  3. Gatland fuming‚ but new Boks-Lions TMO Jonker says ‘it’s just another game’ Rugby
  4. British & Irish Lions come roaring back Sport
  5. Pierre Spies: Lions series 'the second-biggest competition after the World Cup' Rugby