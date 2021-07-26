Back to the drawing board for Boks after first Test defeat

Schalk Burger believes it was not physical sharpness the Boks lacked but the mental vitality to find on-field solutions

Just as they were forced to do in 1997 after defeat in the opening Test against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town‚ the Springboks now have to revert to the drawing board.



Unlike 1997, when Carel du Plessis presided over a disastrous campaign‚ much of the existing scribbles and markings are influenced by Rugby World Cup success two years previously...