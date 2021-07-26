Blast from the past: Springboks tame Lions in ’68 series

Today in SA sports history: July 27



1947 — Three South Africans strike success at the French Championships (forerunner to the French Open), with Eric Sturgess taking both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles crowns. He and countryman Eustace Fannin won the men’s doubles by beating American Tom Brown and Bill Sidwell of Australia 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3. Then Sturgess teamed up with another compatriot, Sheila Summers, to take the mixed doubles mantle by beating Christian Caralulis of Romania and Pole Jadwiga Jedrzejowska 6-0 6-0. Sturgess also made the final of the men’s singles, losing 6-8 5-7 4-6 to Jozsef Asboth of Hungary...