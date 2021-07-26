Why the next 48 hours are critical for Team SA at the Tokyo Olympics

Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasioa and Blitzboks have dates with destiny

By the time most South Africans wake up on Tuesday morning, Tatjana Schoenmaker should have won the country’s first Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.



After four days at the previous two showpieces at London 2012 and Rio 2016, SA had won two medals; five years ago they went on to a haul of 10, and nine years ago it was six...