Why the next 48 hours are critical for Team SA at the Tokyo Olympics
Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasioa and Blitzboks have dates with destiny
26 July 2021 - 19:49
By the time most South Africans wake up on Tuesday morning, Tatjana Schoenmaker should have won the country’s first Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.
After four days at the previous two showpieces at London 2012 and Rio 2016, SA had won two medals; five years ago they went on to a haul of 10, and nine years ago it was six...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.