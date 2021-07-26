Sport

Why the next 48 hours are critical for Team SA at the Tokyo Olympics

Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasioa and Blitzboks have dates with destiny

David Isaacson Sports reporter
26 July 2021 - 19:49

By the time most South Africans wake up on Tuesday morning, Tatjana Schoenmaker should have won the country’s first Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.

After four days at the previous two showpieces at London 2012 and Rio 2016, SA had won two medals; five years ago they went on to a haul of 10, and nine years ago it was six...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Springboks tame Lions in ’68 series Sport
  2. Back to the drawing board for Boks after first Test defeat Sport
  3. Why the next 48 hours are critical for Team SA at the Tokyo Olympics Sport
  4. Schoolgirl scoops gold as Japan warms to the Games Sport
  5. Boucher to respond to Adams racism allegations when he’s ready Sport

Latest Videos

Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...
Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. SA rowers crash out of Tokyo Games Sport
  2. Danger: Long jump could be extinct Sport
  3. Tatjana Schoenmaker downs American braggart King for psychological edge Sport
  4. WRAP | Tatjana Schoenmaker breaks Olympic record in heats Sport