Blast from the past: Ryk joins Roland on the podium at world champs

Today in SA sports history: July 28



1962 — Parys paddler Nollie Meiring wins the inaugural Berg River Canoe Marathon in his rudderless canvas-and-wood boat Kelkiewyn. But after accepting the first prize, a new red Volkswagen Beetle, he was banned as a professional by the national canoeing federation. Meiring remained in canoeing, however, and drove around the country in his offending car to get to events, notching up more than 250,000km...