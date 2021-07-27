Blast from the past: Ryk joins Roland on the podium at world champs
27 July 2021 - 19:20
Today in SA sports history: July 28
1962 — Parys paddler Nollie Meiring wins the inaugural Berg River Canoe Marathon in his rudderless canvas-and-wood boat Kelkiewyn. But after accepting the first prize, a new red Volkswagen Beetle, he was banned as a professional by the national canoeing federation. Meiring remained in canoeing, however, and drove around the country in his offending car to get to events, notching up more than 250,000km...
