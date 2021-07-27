Gatland turns to veterans for second Test against Boks

Meanwhile, the verbal jousting between the two camps has begun ahead of Saturday’s crucial Cape Town Test

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has turned to tour veterans Conor Murray and Mako Vunipola for Saturday’s second Test against the Springboks, also handing tough-tackling Chris Harris a first start, in three changes to last weekend’s winning team.



Irish scrumhalf Murray and English prop Vunipola both came off the bench to help the Lions to a 22-17 victory at the Cape Town Stadium and now start the second match of the series at the same venue...