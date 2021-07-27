Gatland turns to veterans for second Test against Boks
Meanwhile, the verbal jousting between the two camps has begun ahead of Saturday’s crucial Cape Town Test
27 July 2021 - 19:19
British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has turned to tour veterans Conor Murray and Mako Vunipola for Saturday’s second Test against the Springboks, also handing tough-tackling Chris Harris a first start, in three changes to last weekend’s winning team.
Irish scrumhalf Murray and English prop Vunipola both came off the bench to help the Lions to a 22-17 victory at the Cape Town Stadium and now start the second match of the series at the same venue...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.