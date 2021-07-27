Sport

Gatland turns to veterans for second Test against Boks

Meanwhile, the verbal jousting between the two camps has begun ahead of Saturday’s crucial Cape Town Test

27 July 2021 - 19:19 By Mark Gleeson

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has turned to tour veterans Conor Murray and Mako Vunipola for Saturday’s second Test against the Springboks, also handing tough-tackling Chris Harris a first start, in three changes to last weekend’s winning team.

Irish scrumhalf Murray and English prop Vunipola both came off the bench to help the Lions to a 22-17 victory at the Cape Town Stadium and now start the second match of the series at the same venue...

