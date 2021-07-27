Silver surfer Bianca Buitendag slays giants to reach Games podium

She beat Australia’s No.3 seed Stephanie Gilmore in the third round on Monday.

An emotional Buitendag wiped away tears as she collected her medal on the podium. “I’m a bit overwhelmed but I’m super proud of being South African and representing its beautiful people.”

She is only the second South African woman in history to win an Olympic gong outside athletics and swimming; kayaker Bridgitte Hartley was the first at London 2012.

Considered a no-hoper, Buitendag slew giants in Japan. “Today was a fight, out and out. Every time I would come out of the water after a heat, I told myself if I don’t collapse on the sand, I didn’t try hard enough.

“I really felt I gave it my best shot. A lot of things aligned so there was divine intervention, for sure. A lot of things aligned to make it through conditions like this.”

The surfing finals were brought forward a day because of an advancing typhoon, and that created difficult waves.

“It was six foot and messy,” said the surfer, who is coached by SA legend Greg Emslie. “It was like a washing machine, but for the underdogs it works in their favour because anything can happen. It just proves anybody can.”