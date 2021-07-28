Blast from the past: Van der Burgh strikes gold in London
28 July 2021 - 18:50
Today in SA sports history: July 29
1935 — SA’s Ken Viljoen scores 124 on the second day of the fourth Test against England in Manchester, as the match headed to a tame draw with the visitors leading the five-match series 1-0. Opening bowler Bob Crisp took 5/99 on the opening day...
