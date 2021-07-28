O’Keefe ‘ekse’: officials under even greater scrutiny in second Test
After the debate surrounding the first Test’s crucial decisions, Kiwi ref will have his hands full on Saturday
28 July 2021 - 18:51
Even before the series kicked off‚ there was controversy as South African television match official (TMO) Marius Jonker was placed in the invidious position of having to preside over the most important Test series in four years, after New Zealand’s Brendon Pickerill could not make the trip due to travel restrictions.
As no other neutral official could be summoned in time to meet Covid-19 protocols for involvement in the series‚ Jonker was placed between the devil and the deep blue sea. His decisions were either going to be frowned upon by his countrymen or the tourists‚ both for different reasons arguing bias...
