‘Pressure is privilege’ for history-chasing Djokovic

The stifling conditions for tennis players caused Daniil Medvedev to ask umpire ‘who would take responsibility if he died?’

Novak Djokovic is closing in on something that no man has achieved before, but for the Serbian “pressure is a privilege”.



Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to have won all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the same year before. But the 34-year-old Serbian is three-fifths of the way there, needing a Tokyo gold and then the US Open trophy to match the German's 1988 feat...