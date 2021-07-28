Sport

‘Pressure is privilege’ for history-chasing Djokovic

The stifling conditions for tennis players caused Daniil Medvedev to ask umpire ‘who would take responsibility if he died?’

28 July 2021 - 18:51 By Sudipto Ganguly

Novak Djokovic is closing in on something that no man has achieved before, but for the Serbian “pressure is a privilege”.

Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to have won all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the same year before. But the 34-year-old Serbian is three-fifths of the way there, needing a Tokyo gold and then the US Open trophy to match the German's 1988 feat...

