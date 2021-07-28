‘Pressure is privilege’ for history-chasing Djokovic
The stifling conditions for tennis players caused Daniil Medvedev to ask umpire ‘who would take responsibility if he died?’
28 July 2021 - 18:51
Novak Djokovic is closing in on something that no man has achieved before, but for the Serbian “pressure is a privilege”.
Steffi Graf is the only tennis player to have won all four Grand Slams and an Olympic gold in the same year before. But the 34-year-old Serbian is three-fifths of the way there, needing a Tokyo gold and then the US Open trophy to match the German's 1988 feat...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.