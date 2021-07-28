Tokyo Games
Tatjana torpedoes her way to another Olympic record
Breaststroke star Schoenmaker looks like SA’s best bet for a first gold medal at the Games
28 July 2021 - 18:51
Tatjana Schoenmaker set her second Olympic record of the Tokyo Games as she torpedoed through the 200m breaststroke heats in 2 min 19.16 sec on Wednesday night.
She obliterated American Rebecca Soni’s 2:19.59 Games mark from 2019 and was just five-hundredths of a second outside the eight-year old world mark‚ and as soon as she saw her time on the results board she beamed and then shed a few tears...
