Tatjana torpedoes her way to another Olympic record

Breaststroke star Schoenmaker looks like SA’s best bet for a first gold medal at the Games

David Isaacson Sports reporter
28 July 2021 - 18:51

Tatjana Schoenmaker set her second Olympic record of the Tokyo Games as she torpedoed through the 200m breaststroke heats in 2 min 19.16 sec on Wednesday night.

She obliterated American Rebecca Soni’s 2:19.59 Games mark from 2019 and was just five-hundredths of a second outside the eight-year old world mark‚ and as soon as she saw her time on the results board she beamed and then shed a few tears...

