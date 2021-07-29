Blast from the past: Schoeman blitzes field to win world championship gold
29 July 2021 - 19:47
Today in SA sports history: July 30
1891 — SA field a rugby team for the first time, taking on Great Britain in Port Elizabeth in the opening Test of their three-match series. The visitors scored two tries (one point each) and one conversion (two points) to win 4-0. ..
