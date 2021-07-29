I can be very dangerous‚ warns sprint star Simbine

Only American Trayvon Bromell has gone faster than Akani Simbine in the 100m this year

Sprint star Akani Simbine says he will be “very dangerous” if he runs the perfect race at the Tokyo Olympics at the weekend.



The world No. 2‚ bidding to become the first SA competitor to make the Games 100m podium since 1908‚ storms into action in the first round of competition on Saturday‚ with the semifinals and final on Sunday...