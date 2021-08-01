Tokyo Games
Akani Simbine suffers SA’s Olympic curse as he ends fourth in 100m final
One of the most consistent sprinters, he is is cruelly nudged off the podium by 0.04 of a second
01 August 2021 - 18:28
SA’s Olympic curse struck Akani Simbine in the men’s 100m at the Tokyo Games on Sunday night, condemning him to fourth place, the one position nobody wants, the so-called wooden medal.
The truth is that the speedster didn’t look comfortable on the day, having to qualify for the eight-lane final as a fastest loser after finishing fourth in his heat in 9.90 sec...
