Sport

Tokyo Games

Akani Simbine suffers SA’s Olympic curse as he ends fourth in 100m final

One of the most consistent sprinters, he is is cruelly nudged off the podium by 0.04 of a second

David Isaacson Sports reporter
01 August 2021 - 18:28

SA’s Olympic curse struck Akani Simbine in the men’s 100m at the Tokyo Games on Sunday night, condemning him to fourth place, the one position nobody wants, the so-called wooden medal.

The truth is that the speedster didn’t look comfortable on the day, having to qualify for the eight-lane final as a fastest loser after finishing fourth in his heat in 9.90 sec...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the gold – August 2 2021 Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Springboks make Nomis(take) against Australia Sport
  3. Colossal Kolisi is Captain Courageous as the Boks level Lions series Sport
  4. SA-born Sabbatini the toast of Slovakia after brave silver Sport
  5. Akani Simbine suffers SA’s Olympic curse as he ends fourth in 100m final Sport

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Related articles

  1. Olympics shows that G.O.A.T's are human too Sport
  2. Olympic record breaker Tatjana Schoenmaker's victorious call to home News
  3. SA-born golfer wins Games silver for Slovakia in Tokyo Sport
  4. 'Fearless racer' Tatjana Schoenmaker finds joy first Sport