Blast from the past: Springboks make Nomis(take) against Australia
01 August 2021 - 18:29
Today in SA sports history: August 2
1969 — Wing, Syd Nomis scores two tries as the Springboks beat Australia 30-11 in the first Test at Ellis Park. Flanks Jan Ellis and Piet Greyling and centre Mannetjies Roux also dotted down. ..
