Sport

Blast from the past: Springboks make Nomis(take) against Australia

David Isaacson Sports reporter
01 August 2021 - 18:29

Today in SA sports history: August 2

1969 — Wing, Syd Nomis scores two tries as the Springboks beat Australia 30-11 in the first Test at Ellis Park. Flanks Jan Ellis and Piet Greyling and centre Mannetjies Roux also dotted down. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the gold – August 2 2021 Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Springboks make Nomis(take) against Australia Sport
  3. Colossal Kolisi is Captain Courageous as the Boks level Lions series Sport
  4. SA-born Sabbatini the toast of Slovakia after brave silver Sport
  5. Akani Simbine suffers SA’s Olympic curse as he ends fourth in 100m final Sport

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Schoeman blitzes field to win world championship gold Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Van der Burgh strikes gold in London Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Ryk joins Roland on the podium at world champs Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Springboks tame Lions in ’68 series Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Tayfield and Goddard bowl England over Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Prop Le Roux’s Bok career bites the dust Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Amla definitely doesn’t make a hash of it Sport
  8. Blast from the past | Heyns is SA’s golden girl at the Atlanta Games Sport