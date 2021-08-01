Sport

Colossal Kolisi is Captain Courageous as the Boks level Lions series

Siya Kolisi and his Springboks now have the momentum going into the third and final Test

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
01 August 2021 - 18:28

For a player whose preparation for the series had been reduced to a drip due to Covid-19 protocols, Siya Kolisi proved to be both Captain Courageous and Contagious in the second Test against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town.

Kolisi, who demanded equal access to the ear of the referee in the build-up, commanded the attention of all who watched him steer the Springboks to a series-levelling 27-9 win at the Cape Town Stadium...

