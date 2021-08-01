SA-born Sabbatini the toast of Slovakia after brave silver

Germany’s Zverev powers to men’s gold and Belarusian sprinter is frogmarched to airport for talking out of turn

If Slovakia’s fledgling golf industry enjoys a boost in sales in coming weeks, it might have a stocky South African to thank after Rory Sabbatini earned silver for the eastern European nation in an Olympic record round at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.



Durban-born Sabbatini, a six-time winner on the US PGA Tour, represented SA at a slew of World Cups and won the team-based event with Trevor Immelman in 2003...