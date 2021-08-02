After six seasons sans silverware, Chiefs look to befriend expectation

Returning coach Stuart Baxter to help players adapt to the expectation that comes with playing for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ new coach, Stuart Baxter, said he is aware of the expectations building after high-profile technical staff and management appointments and strong player additions.



These expectations will have been fuelled by a bright performance in beating Orlando Pirates 4-3 on penalties in the preseason Carling Black Label Cup at Orlando Stadium on Sunday...