More pressure than World Cup final: Kolisi on third Test decider

Powerful No.8 Duane Vermeulen could make a welcome return for Springboks

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says Saturday’s series decider against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town is potentially more important than their Rugby World Cup final win over England two years ago.



The Springboks levelled the three-match series with a bruising, ill-tempered 27-9 second-Test victory over the Lions on Saturday, an ugly contest which stretched over two hours with a large number of stoppages for contentious TMO referrals...