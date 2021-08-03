Sport

Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 August 2021 - 19:58

Today in SA sports history: August 4

1956 — The Springboks beat the All Blacks 8-3 in the second Test in Wellington to draw level in the four-match series at 1-1. Forwards Salty du Rand and Daan Retief scored tries, with fullback Basie Vivier adding a conversion...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta Sport
  2. SA Rugby in hot water over Erasmus’s viral video Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Has SA’s hurdling glory in been gooied into the history books? Sport
  4. On a tough day, Blignaut’s best shot puts a rare smile on Team SA’s face Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Ntini’s on fire in second Test against England Sport

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Springboks make Nomis(take) against Australia Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Ntini’s on fire in second Test against England Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Schoeman blitzes field to win world championship gold Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Van der Burgh strikes gold in London Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Ryk joins Roland on the podium at world champs Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Springboks tame Lions in ’68 series Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Tayfield and Goddard bowl England over Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Prop Le Roux’s Bok career bites the dust Sport
  9. Blast from the past: Amla definitely doesn’t make a hash of it Sport