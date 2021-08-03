SA Rugby in hot water over Erasmus’s viral video

Rassie Erasmus has been charged with a breach of World Rugby’s misconduct and code of conduct regulations

Rassie Erasmus and SA Rugby find themselves in World Rugby’s dock over the former’s viral video, in which he painstakingly took the match officials to task after the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.



Erasmus produced 26 video clips in which he highlighted match officials’ errors and inconsistencies‚ while also lamenting the communication and debriefing shortfalls in coaches’ and referees’ post-match engagement...