Boks’ team selection for British Lions decider in the spotlight

Inclusion of Cobus Reinach and Morne Steyn in the match day squad for the third Test has raised eyebrows

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
04 August 2021 - 19:47

The selection leapfrogging that has seen Cobus Reinach and Morne Steyn advance their position at the expense of Herschel and Elton Jantjies, has proven to be a prickly topic ahead of the deciding Test against the British and Irish Lions.

Reinach‚ who started against Georgia‚ while Faf de Klerk was still being knocked into shape for the series against the Lions‚ did not feature in the match day 23s for the first or the second Tests. But he is in the starting team ahead of Herschel Jantjies‚ who has operated from the bench behind De Klerk for much of the last two years...

