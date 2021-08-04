CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Can someone please send Safa’s administrators packing

Year in and year out they do nothing, and now they have put the kibosh on Bafana’s chances of qualifying for Qatar

You’d think if you disappeared for a while, like I did for three weeks, that by the time you came back your nightmare would be over. But alas, there’s no chance of that if you’re talking about the ghost that is SA football.



Whether amateur, international or professional, the problems seem to be the same year in and year out. I do feel for the country’s supporters, who are yearning for something akin to those early years after readmission to the international fold, when things looked so bright for our football on and off the field...