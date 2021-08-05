Blast from the past: Player bags sixth Major at Oakland Hills

Today in SA sports history: August 6



1910 — The Springboks win the first Test of the three-match series against the British Isles 14-10. Playing in front of 14,000 fans at the Wanderers the home side scored four tries through Dougie Morkel, winger Cocky Hahn, halfback Lammetjie Luyt and centre Dirkie de Villiers. Morkel, a forward, added a conversion. The British Isles responded with two unconverted tries and a dropped goal...