LIAM DEL CARME | Big shot New York lawyer says he has Rassie’s back

Sharks owner Marco Masotti has tweeted his support for SA’s director of rugby after misconduct charge

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
05 August 2021 - 19:54

Threats made on Twitter are generally dismissed as dogs barking either side of a shut gate.

In this case, however, it may well be the onlookers salivating after Sharks owner Marco Masotti fired a shot across the bow of rugby’s seemingly invincible governing body, World Rugby...

