Sports minister takes aim at makeup of Tokyo Olympics team

Team SA at the Olympic Games does not reflect the demographics of the country‚ says Nathi Mthethwa

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa says the team that SA sent to the Olympic Games in Tokyo does not reflect the demographics of the country.



The South African Sport and Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) sent a squad of 185 athletes‚ the largest contingent the country has sent to the Olympics‚ to participate in 17 of the 33 sporting codes in Japan...