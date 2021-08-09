Blast from the past: Teen sensation Karen Muir smashes world record
09 August 2021 - 18:22
Today in SA sports history: August 10
1920 — Track cyclists William Smith and James Walker become double Olympic medallists on the same day at the Antwerp Games, taking silver in the tandem and then bronze in the team pursuit alongside teammates Sammy Goosen and Henry Kaltenbrunn...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.