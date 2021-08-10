Chiefs will be challenging for the league‚ and every cup, says Tembo
Stuart Baxter’s assistant at SuperSport backs former mentor to pull Amakhosi out of six-season slump
10 August 2021 - 19:45
Stuart Baxter is going to “change Kaizer Chiefs”‚ make them competitive and in all likelihood have them challenging for the DStv Premiership‚ says SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.
Tembo — groomed as a head coach having previously been a long-time assistant to many bosses at SuperSport‚ including new Chiefs coach Baxter — said an Amakhosi bolstered by new signings will be hard to beat in 2021-22...
