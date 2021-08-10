Chiefs will be challenging for the league‚ and every cup, says Tembo

Stuart Baxter’s assistant at SuperSport backs former mentor to pull Amakhosi out of six-season slump

Stuart Baxter is going to “change Kaizer Chiefs”‚ make them competitive and in all likelihood have them challenging for the DStv Premiership‚ says SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo.



Tembo — groomed as a head coach having previously been a long-time assistant to many bosses at SuperSport‚ including new Chiefs coach Baxter — said an Amakhosi bolstered by new signings will be hard to beat in 2021-22...