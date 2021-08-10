Nyakane has been a champion: Bok forwards coach
Deon Davids praises the immense contribution from the versatile prop
10 August 2021 - 19:45
Springbok forwards coach Deon Davids has heaped praise on prop Trevor Nyakane after his outstanding performances during the hard-fought 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions.
Nyakane showed his flexibility as he started the series against the Lions at tighthead but was moved to the bench in the remaining two matches where he was used as loosehead cover for the injured Ox Nche. He gave storming performances from the bench in the highly contested scrums and made life extremely difficult for Lions scrummager Kyle Sinckler...
