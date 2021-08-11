Sport

Blast from the past: Cloete clears two metres for gold at world champs

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 August 2021 - 20:29

Today in SA sports history: August 12

1893 — Cyclist Laurens Meintjes becomes SA’s first official world champion in any sport, winning the 50 mile (80km) race at the inaugural world track championships in Chicago as he clocked 2hr 11 min 6.4/5ths sec. He finished ahead of Charles Albrecht of Germany and an American listed as B Ulbricht. Meintijes’s home country was listed as Transvaal. At another competition in Springfield the next month he broke three world records in one day, going three miles (4.8km) in 6 min 45-1/5 sec, four miles (6.4km) in 8 min 57-3/5 sec and five miles (8km) in 11 min 6-1/5 sec. Meintjes, who was born in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape, is no direct descendant of current cyclist Louis Meintjes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | What stops the Bucs is interfering management Sport
  2. Fair play as Messi dreams of delivering PSG elusive Champions League crown Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Cloete clears two metres for gold at world champs Sport
  4. Nyakane has been a champion: Bok forwards coach Sport
  5. Chiefs will be challenging for the league‚ and every cup, says Tembo Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Semenya’s Olympic silver that turned into gold Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Teen sensation Karen Muir smashes world record Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Player bags sixth Major at Oakland Hills Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Corbett launches a shuttle to land gold Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Marathon man Thugwane makes history in Atlanta Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Ntini’s on fire in second Test against England Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Springboks make Nomis(take) against Australia Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Schoeman blitzes field to win world championship gold Sport