Blast from the past: Cloete clears two metres for gold at world champs

Today in SA sports history: August 12



1893 — Cyclist Laurens Meintjes becomes SA’s first official world champion in any sport, winning the 50 mile (80km) race at the inaugural world track championships in Chicago as he clocked 2hr 11 min 6.4/5ths sec. He finished ahead of Charles Albrecht of Germany and an American listed as B Ulbricht. Meintijes’s home country was listed as Transvaal. At another competition in Springfield the next month he broke three world records in one day, going three miles (4.8km) in 6 min 45-1/5 sec, four miles (6.4km) in 8 min 57-3/5 sec and five miles (8km) in 11 min 6-1/5 sec. Meintjes, who was born in Aberdeen in the Eastern Cape, is no direct descendant of current cyclist Louis Meintjes...