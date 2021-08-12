Blast from the past: Semenya strides to hat-trick of 800m world titles
12 August 2021 - 20:28
Today in SA sports history: August 13
1921 — The Springboks play New Zealand for the first time, going down 5-13 in Dunedin in the opening Test of the three-match series. The home side scored three tries to SA’s one, by centre Charlie Meyer. Fullback Gerhard Morkel added the conversion...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.