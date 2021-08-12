THE WORST OF TIMES
LIAM DEL CARME | Boks may be ‘boring’ but they’re winning
Big matches such as World Cup finals and Lions Tests are simply not conducive to free-flowing rugby
12 August 2021 - 20:27
It is just the way of the world that successful teams, individuals or entities are more likely to be scrutinised and over analysed.
It is so too for the Springboks, the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, who completed a bitterly contested 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions last weekend...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.