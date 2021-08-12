THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Boks may be ‘boring’ but they’re winning

Big matches such as World Cup finals and Lions Tests are simply not conducive to free-flowing rugby

It is just the way of the world that successful teams, individuals or entities are more likely to be scrutinised and over analysed.



It is so too for the Springboks, the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, who completed a bitterly contested 2-1 series win over the British and Irish Lions last weekend...