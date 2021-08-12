Man City’s title rivals look to lay down early markers

Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool revved up to get Premier League season off to a flying start

With champions Manchester City opening their Premier League campaign on Sunday, the mostly likely challengers for their crown — Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United — all have a chance to make a statement 24 hours earlier.



European champions Chelsea host Crystal Palace after Manchester United take on Leeds United in an early kickoff. Then Liverpool round off the day at promoted Norwich City...