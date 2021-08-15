Blast from the past | Coetzee wins title after Schutte is disqualified
15 August 2021 - 18:43
Today in SA sports history: August 16
1924 — Legendary flyhalf Bennie Osler makes his Springbok debut, kicking one of his famous dropped goals to lift SA to a 7-3 victory over Britain in the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban. Winger Hans Aucamp, another of SA’s eight debutants that day, scored an unconverted try...
