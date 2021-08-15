Sport

Bok coach impressed by fringe players in win against Argentina

Jacque Nienaber pleased with the energy brought to the Springboks by the new players

15 August 2021 - 18:42 By Mahlatse Mphahlele

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber was highly impressed by the performance of the fringe players in the 32-12 Rugby Championship bonus-point win over Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Nienaber was happy that several players who were given rare starts in the starting line-up, raised their hands with eye-catching performances in Gqeberha. Several regular starters were missing due to injuries and the Bok coach’s desire to manage the workload. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past | Coetzee wins title after Schutte is disqualified Sport
  2. Bok coach impressed by fringe players in win against Argentina Sport
  3. Virgil reality: Van Dijk is back for Liverpool and he’s loving it Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Semenya strides to hat-trick of 800m world titles Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks may be ‘boring’ but they’re winning Sport

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission

Related articles

  1. Springboks grind out win over stubborn Argentina Rugby
  2. Centres of excellence serve the Springboks well Sport
  3. SA vs Argentina: Mighty Boks keep on rolling Sport
  4. Hooker Joseph Dweba is making his presence bulge in the scrums Sport