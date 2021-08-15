Virgil reality: Van Dijk is back for Liverpool and he’s loving it

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk said he was excited to return from his “mentally tough” injury layoff as the Netherlands international played Premier League football after nearly 10 months in Saturday’s 3-0 win at promoted Norwich City.



Liverpool eased into the new Premier League season as goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah earned them a comfortable victory...