Mngqithi not counting Brazilians’ chickens until sun goes down on MTN8

Meanwhile, Chiefs mentor Stuart Baxter sees the positive side of cup defeat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is cautious about raising expectations that the Brazilians will finally win the elusive MTN8 title.



Sundowns booked their berth in the MTN8 semifinals by beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on penalties in the first round at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria at the weekend...