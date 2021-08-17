Bok coach reverts to tried and tested for second Test

Full-strength backline back in tandem as Jacques Nienaber shuffles his pack

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has rotated his team for their second Rugby Championship clash with Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday and has reverted to something close to a full-strength side.



The Springboks beat Argentina 32-12 in their competition opener at the same venue lst weekend with a much changed team...