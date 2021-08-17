Sport

Bok coach reverts to tried and tested for second Test

Full-strength backline back in tandem as Jacques Nienaber shuffles his pack

17 August 2021 - 19:57 By Nick Said

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has rotated his team for their second Rugby Championship clash with Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday and has reverted to something close to a full-strength side.

The Springboks beat Argentina 32-12 in their competition opener at the same venue lst weekend with a much changed team...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. McCarthy scrambling to get his troops ready for opener against champions Sport
  2. Bok coach reverts to tried and tested for second Test Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Mokoena leaps to SA’s sole medal in Beijing Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Mitchell anchors SA to first Test series win in England Sport
  5. Don’t Orie, be happy: lock edges closer to Bok ambition with old pal Etzebeth Sport

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. Bok coach impressed by fringe players in win against Argentina Sport
  2. Boks coach Nienaber expects wounded Pumas to come out with guns blazing Rugby
  3. Lock Marvin Orie learning valuable lessons in Springbok camp Rugby