Sport

McCarthy scrambling to get his troops ready for opener against champions

Amazulu coach bemoans difficult, Covid-ravaged pre-season ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
17 August 2021 - 19:57

Benni McCarthy has bemoaned a “disruptive” pre-season in which his AmaZulu squad was ravaged with injuries and depleted by Covid-19 infections.

The coach‚ however‚ said he hopes to have all his troops available for Friday night’s DStv Premiership opener against champions Mamelodi Sundowns...

