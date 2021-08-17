McCarthy scrambling to get his troops ready for opener against champions

Amazulu coach bemoans difficult, Covid-ravaged pre-season ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash

Benni McCarthy has bemoaned a “disruptive” pre-season in which his AmaZulu squad was ravaged with injuries and depleted by Covid-19 infections.



The coach‚ however‚ said he hopes to have all his troops available for Friday night’s DStv Premiership opener against champions Mamelodi Sundowns...