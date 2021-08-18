Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Ellis Park try-fest
18 August 2021 - 20:09
Today in SA sports history: August 19
1929 — Cyril Vincent takes five wickets and then Herbie Taylor scores 121 in the final fifth Test against England at The Oval, but SA can’t push home their first-innings advantage of 234. The hosts got to 264/1 at stumps to force a draw and finish the series unbeaten and on top 2-0...
