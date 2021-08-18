Rumours of Ronaldo returning to Madrid are not real

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stick around at Juventus to spearhead Allegri 2.0 mission

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a host of clubs this summer but he seems set to stay put at Juventus, tasked with an even more important role in revitalising the Italian giants.



Be it a return to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, a move Ronaldo’s own mother suggested was a possibility, or another shot at the English Premier League with Manchester United, the 36-year-old has been subject to much transfer talk...