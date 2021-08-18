CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | How smaller clubs can escape the brutal cycle that killed Celtic

The club’s sale comes just one season after Bidvest Wits were sold, so where did they go wrong?

The cruelty of SA football! You go to bed with your loyalty attached to a particular club and by the time you wake up the next day it could well be all in smoke with absolutely nothing left of it but history.



The saddest part is to see these Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfits cease to exist without even giving notice to the clubs’ spiritual ancestors, the supporters...