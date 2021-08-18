Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | How smaller clubs can escape the brutal cycle that killed Celtic

The club’s sale comes just one season after Bidvest Wits were sold, so where did they go wrong?

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
18 August 2021 - 20:10

The cruelty of SA football! You go to bed with your loyalty attached to a particular club and by the time you wake up the next day it could well be all in smoke with absolutely nothing left of it but history.

The saddest part is to see these Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfits cease to exist without even giving notice to the clubs’ spiritual ancestors, the supporters...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SAZI HADEBE | How smaller clubs can escape the brutal cycle that killed Celtic Sport
  2. Rumours of Ronaldo returning to Madrid are not real Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks in Ellis Park try-fest Sport
  4. McCarthy scrambling to get his troops ready for opener against champions Sport
  5. Bok coach reverts to tried and tested for second Test Sport

Latest Videos

Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference
‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained

Related articles

  1. Mngqithi not counting Brazilians’ chickens until sun goes down on MTN8 Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Thulani Thuswa was a real ‘PRO’ and a joy to deal with Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Can someone please send Safa’s administrators packing Sport
  4. Chiefs will be challenging for the league‚ and every cup, says Tembo Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | What stops the Bucs is interfering management Sport