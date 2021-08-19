Blast from the past: Olympic gold, silver and bronze for Schoeman
19 August 2021 - 13:19
Today in SA sports history: August 20
1920 — Bevil Rudd bags the second of his three Olympic medals at the Antwerp Games, this time winning 400m gold to add to his 800m silver. He clocked 49.6 to comfortably hold off his nearest rival, Guy Butler of Britain (49.9)...
