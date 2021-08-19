Sport

Chelsea seek to add to Arsenal’s troubles in London derby

Man City look to bounce back after surprising opening day defeat to Spurs

19 August 2021 - 19:54 By Martyn Herman

Arsenal’s troubled start to the Premier League season could get worse before it gets better as they prepare to host Chelsea this weekend before a trip to champions Manchester City a week later.

Optimism was not sky high among Arsenal’s followers in the lead-up to the new campaign, but the manner of the 2-0 defeat at newcomers Brentford last week has made it open season on manager Mikel Arteta’s job prospects, the club’s recruitment policy and just where exactly they are heading...

