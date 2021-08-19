Chelsea seek to add to Arsenal’s troubles in London derby

Man City look to bounce back after surprising opening day defeat to Spurs

Arsenal’s troubled start to the Premier League season could get worse before it gets better as they prepare to host Chelsea this weekend before a trip to champions Manchester City a week later.



Optimism was not sky high among Arsenal’s followers in the lead-up to the new campaign, but the manner of the 2-0 defeat at newcomers Brentford last week has made it open season on manager Mikel Arteta’s job prospects, the club’s recruitment policy and just where exactly they are heading...