LIAM DEL CARME | Boks building vital experience ahead of World Cup

Lood de Jager is another Springbok set to join the 50-Test club

Lood de Jager reaching the 50-cap club for the Springboks is another foreboding sign for the teams hoping to shake them from the top of World Rugby’s tree.



De Jager, despite much orthopaedic upheaval, will reach the milestone hot on the heels of Handré Pollard, Steven Kitshoff and Damian de Allende, who reached the mark on consecutive weekends against the British and Irish Lions...