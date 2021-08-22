Ageing Pac Man is gobbled up by Cuban Ugas

Legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao yet to decide on retirement plans and may announce plans to run for president

Cuban Yordenis Ugas pulled off a stunning victory over 42-year-old former champion Manny Pacquiao, with a unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday.



The judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 in favour of Ugas, who controlled the second half of the contest with his jab, as the more aggressive Pacquiao struggled to land his punches on his return to the ring after a two-year absence...