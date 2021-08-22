Sport

Ageing Pac Man is gobbled up by Cuban Ugas

Legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao yet to decide on retirement plans and may announce plans to run for president

22 August 2021 - 18:45 By Manasi Pathak

Cuban Yordenis Ugas pulled off a stunning victory over 42-year-old former champion Manny Pacquiao, with a unanimous decision to retain his WBA welterweight world title in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112, 116-112 in favour of Ugas, who controlled the second half of the contest with his jab, as the more aggressive Pacquiao struggled to land his punches on his return to the ring after a two-year absence...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi motors to 800m gold at world champs Sport
  2. Ageing Pac Man is gobbled up by Cuban Ugas Sport
  3. Bok coach says SA ready to host Rugby Championship Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks building vital experience ahead of World Cup Sport
  5. Chelsea seek to add to Arsenal’s troubles in London derby Sport

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past | Coetzee wins title after Schutte is disqualified Sport
  2. Former SA boxing champ dies after battle with Covid-19 Sport
  3. What it takes to be an Olympic boxing champ Lifestyle
  4. 2008 Olympic champion DeGale has gold medal stolen Sport
  5. Mixed martial arts star McGregor's future in doubt after freak leg break Sport